Paytm to carry shares buyback worth 850 cr via open market. 10 key pointers

8. Further, Paytm plans to continue disciplining investments to drive long-term value creation, across technology, sales, marketing, and other areas. The company's board has determined that there is surplus liquidity that can be productively applied to a buyback of shares. Also, the Paytm board believes that this buyback is a sign of confidence that the company is on a clear path to deliver cash flow profitability, and this buyback will not have any impact on its growth plans in the near future or on its profitability plans.