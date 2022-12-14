Paytm to carry shares buyback worth 850 cr via open market. 10 key pointers

India's leading digital payments and financial services provider Paytm is set to launch its buyback aggregating to ₹850 crore. On December 13, all directors of the company voted unanimously in favour of the buyback proposal, including all independent directors. The decision for the buyback plan is taken after a detailed review of projected investment requirements to drive long-term value creation. However, the company's top management including founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will not participate in the sale of shares. Paytm shares will be in focus going forward.
India's leading digital payments and financial services provider Paytm is set to launch its buyback aggregating to ₹850 crore. On December 13, all directors of the company voted unanimously in favour of the buyback proposal, including all independent directors. The decision for the buyback plan is taken after a detailed review of projected investment requirements to drive long-term value creation. However, the company's top management including founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will not participate in the sale of shares. Paytm shares will be in focus going forward.
On Tuesday, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - of Paytm said, “Over the last year, there is clear business momentum, and we are ahead of our plans. Looking at the monetisation opportunities in our core payment and credit business, we feel confident to generate healthy revenues and cash flows to invest in sales, marketing, and technology. We value our shareholders and their journey with us in the public markets."
On Tuesday, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO - of Paytm said, “Over the last year, there is clear business momentum, and we are ahead of our plans. Looking at the monetisation opportunities in our core payment and credit business, we feel confident to generate healthy revenues and cash flows to invest in sales, marketing, and technology. We value our shareholders and their journey with us in the public markets."
Sharma believes that a buyback at this stage will be immensely beneficial for our stakeholders and will drive long-term shareholder value.
Sharma believes that a buyback at this stage will be immensely beneficial for our stakeholders and will drive long-term shareholder value.
Here are 10 key pointers of Paytm buyback:
1. The company will launch a buyback plan with equity shares to be bought back will be to the tune of ₹850 crore. The buyback will be carried at an open market route on stock exchanges.
Here are 10 key pointers of Paytm buyback:
1. The company will launch a buyback plan with equity shares to be bought back will be to the tune of ₹850 crore. The buyback will be carried at an open market route on stock exchanges.
2. The buyback price is fixed at a maximum of ₹810 per share which is at a premium of over 50.13% from the current market price of ₹539.50 apiece (as of December 13). Paytm plans to complete the buyback within a period of a maximum of 6 months.
2. The buyback price is fixed at a maximum of ₹810 per share which is at a premium of over 50.13% from the current market price of ₹539.50 apiece (as of December 13). Paytm plans to complete the buyback within a period of a maximum of 6 months.
3. At the maximum buyback price and size, the maximum number of equity shares that would be bought back will be around 10,493,827 equity shares -- representing approximately 1.62% of the paid-up share capital of the company as of March 31, 2022. Paytm stated that in case the number of shares bought back is below the maximum buyback price -- then the actual number of equity shares bought back could exceed the maximum buyback shares --- but will always be subject to maximum buyback size.
3. At the maximum buyback price and size, the maximum number of equity shares that would be bought back will be around 10,493,827 equity shares -- representing approximately 1.62% of the paid-up share capital of the company as of March 31, 2022. Paytm stated that in case the number of shares bought back is below the maximum buyback price -- then the actual number of equity shares bought back could exceed the maximum buyback shares --- but will always be subject to maximum buyback size.
4. Paytm plans to utilise about 50% of the maximum buyback size --- which will come to around ₹425 crore --- (50% of ₹850 crore). Taking into consideration, the maximum buyback size and price, then the company will purchase a minimum of 5,246,913 equity shares in the buyback program.
4. Paytm plans to utilise about 50% of the maximum buyback size --- which will come to around ₹425 crore --- (50% of ₹850 crore). Taking into consideration, the maximum buyback size and price, then the company will purchase a minimum of 5,246,913 equity shares in the buyback program.
5. Until the completion of the buyback period, Paytm directors and key management personnel — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO) and Madhur Deora (Executive Director, President & Group CFO) – will not be participating in any sale of shares. As per the regulatory filing, the top management remains focussed on long-term growth, and value creation for all stakeholders.
5. Until the completion of the buyback period, Paytm directors and key management personnel — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO) and Madhur Deora (Executive Director, President & Group CFO) – will not be participating in any sale of shares. As per the regulatory filing, the top management remains focussed on long-term growth, and value creation for all stakeholders.
6. As of December 9, 2022, under the pre-buyback shareholding pattern, the promoter and promoter group does not hold any equity shares in Paytm. While a majority of the shareholding in Paytm is from foreign investors around 72.85%, domestic institutions hold about merely 1.82%. Meanwhile, the Indian public, corporates, and others together hold about 25.33% of the company.
6. As of December 9, 2022, under the pre-buyback shareholding pattern, the promoter and promoter group does not hold any equity shares in Paytm. While a majority of the shareholding in Paytm is from foreign investors around 72.85%, domestic institutions hold about merely 1.82%. Meanwhile, the Indian public, corporates, and others together hold about 25.33% of the company.
7. The company's board is determined that a buyback of Paytm shares will be accretive for its shareholders. In its filing, it said, witnessing Paytm’s momentum of financial performance, clear path to cash flow generation, and excess cash as a result, the Board has determined that a buyback of the company's shares would be accretive for its shareholders.
7. The company's board is determined that a buyback of Paytm shares will be accretive for its shareholders. In its filing, it said, witnessing Paytm’s momentum of financial performance, clear path to cash flow generation, and excess cash as a result, the Board has determined that a buyback of the company's shares would be accretive for its shareholders.
8. Further, Paytm plans to continue disciplining investments to drive long-term value creation, across technology, sales, marketing, and other areas. The company's board has determined that there is surplus liquidity that can be productively applied to a buyback of shares. Also, the Paytm board believes that this buyback is a sign of confidence that the company is on a clear path to deliver cash flow profitability, and this buyback will not have any impact on its growth plans in the near future or on its profitability plans.
8. Further, Paytm plans to continue disciplining investments to drive long-term value creation, across technology, sales, marketing, and other areas. The company's board has determined that there is surplus liquidity that can be productively applied to a buyback of shares. Also, the Paytm board believes that this buyback is a sign of confidence that the company is on a clear path to deliver cash flow profitability, and this buyback will not have any impact on its growth plans in the near future or on its profitability plans.
9. Paytm stated that assuming a full buyback of ₹850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes --- the total outlay will be in excess of approximately ₹1,048 crore.
9. Paytm stated that assuming a full buyback of ₹850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes --- the total outlay will be in excess of approximately ₹1,048 crore.
10. Paytm is ahead of its previously-stated plans for achieving EBITDA before ESOP costs profitability by September 2023 quarter end. In the last 18 months, Paytm has managed to improve monetisation and unit economics for the payments business. Alongside, the company's lending business has witnessed impressive growth and has contributed to the bottom line --- giving the demonstration of operating leverage, resulting in an improvement of EBITDA before ESOP cost margin to -9% in the most recent quarter compared to -51% that was recorded in March 2021 quarter ending.
10. Paytm is ahead of its previously-stated plans for achieving EBITDA before ESOP costs profitability by September 2023 quarter end. In the last 18 months, Paytm has managed to improve monetisation and unit economics for the payments business. Alongside, the company's lending business has witnessed impressive growth and has contributed to the bottom line --- giving the demonstration of operating leverage, resulting in an improvement of EBITDA before ESOP cost margin to -9% in the most recent quarter compared to -51% that was recorded in March 2021 quarter ending.
Notably, Paytm continues to reiterate that proceeds from the IPO are not being directed toward the share repurchase plan.
Notably, Paytm continues to reiterate that proceeds from the IPO are not being directed toward the share repurchase plan.
On Tuesday, a Paytm spokesperson said, "while tabling a proposal for a buyback, the company has ensured that there is surplus liquidity, which means that all cash requirements are adequately budgeted. The management is confident of strong operational performance and remains focused on building long-term value for its shareholders. We would also like to take this opportunity to share that the company cannot use IPO funds for any proposed buyback, as it is not allowed as per regulations."
On Tuesday, a Paytm spokesperson said, "while tabling a proposal for a buyback, the company has ensured that there is surplus liquidity, which means that all cash requirements are adequately budgeted. The management is confident of strong operational performance and remains focused on building long-term value for its shareholders. We would also like to take this opportunity to share that the company cannot use IPO funds for any proposed buyback, as it is not allowed as per regulations."
The start of Q3FY23 has been robust for Paytm as the company strengthened its leadership in offline payments with over 5.5 million devices deployed in the first two months of the third quarter that ended November 2022. Also, the company's loan distribution business continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements at an annualised run rate of ₹39,000 crore by end of November. Not just that, at Paytm, the consumer engagement is highest at Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 84 million for the two months ended November 2022, up 33% year-on-year.
The start of Q3FY23 has been robust for Paytm as the company strengthened its leadership in offline payments with over 5.5 million devices deployed in the first two months of the third quarter that ended November 2022. Also, the company's loan distribution business continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements at an annualised run rate of ₹39,000 crore by end of November. Not just that, at Paytm, the consumer engagement is highest at Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 84 million for the two months ended November 2022, up 33% year-on-year.
On BSE, Paytm shares closed at ₹539.50 apiece up by 2.16%. The company's market cap is over ₹35,031 crore.
On BSE, Paytm shares closed at ₹539.50 apiece up by 2.16%. The company's market cap is over ₹35,031 crore.
Generally, the buyback of equity shares is a corporate action in which a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders usually at a price higher than the market price. When it buys back, the number of shares outstanding in the market reduces.
Generally, the buyback of equity shares is a corporate action in which a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders usually at a price higher than the market price. When it buys back, the number of shares outstanding in the market reduces.
Among the advantages of a buyback as per the BSE website are --- an alternative mode of reduction in capital without requiring approval of the Court/CLB(NCLT); improve earnings per share; improve return on capital, return on net worth and enhanced long-term shareholders' value; provide an additional exit route to shareholders when shares are undervalued or thinly traded; enhance consolidation of stake in the company; prevent unwelcome takeover bids; return surplus cash to shareholders; achieve optimum capital structure; support share price during periods of sluggish market condition; and serve the equity more efficiently.
Among the advantages of a buyback as per the BSE website are --- an alternative mode of reduction in capital without requiring approval of the Court/CLB(NCLT); improve earnings per share; improve return on capital, return on net worth and enhanced long-term shareholders' value; provide an additional exit route to shareholders when shares are undervalued or thinly traded; enhance consolidation of stake in the company; prevent unwelcome takeover bids; return surplus cash to shareholders; achieve optimum capital structure; support share price during periods of sluggish market condition; and serve the equity more efficiently.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.