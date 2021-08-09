Paytm to expand its ESOP pool before IPO

Goldman Sachs’ Mark Schwartz; Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.’s Pallavi Shardul Shroff are slated for an annual compensation of ₹1.85 crore (or $250,000) each for the next three years. While newest entrants, Lilani and Arora are expected to draw an annual compensation of ₹1.48 crore each (or $200,000), for the same period, the notice to shareholders stated.

