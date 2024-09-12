Paytm to focus on core business, profitability: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm to focus on core business, profitability: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Paytm AGM 2024: Payment aggregator to focus on core business, profitability.
Paytm AGM 2024: Payment aggregator to focus on core business, profitability.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, said on Thursday that the company will prioritize its core payments business and cross-sell financial services as it aims to achieve profitability in the near future.

“The past six months have taught us many lessons, giving us the opportunity to thoroughly examine our business processes, compliance, and the way we operate from the inside out. I can now confidently assure you that we have adopted a compliance-first approach, ensuring our business adheres to every regulation fully, both in letter and spirit,” Sharma said at the annual general meeting 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsPaytm to focus on core business, profitability: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.75 (2.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.40
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.35 (1.16%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.40
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.1 (0.91%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.85
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    18.25 (8.71%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    186.65 (7.14%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,900.00
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    274.4 (5.93%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions

    728.05
    03:29 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    38.35 (5.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue