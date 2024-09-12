Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Paytm to focus on core business, profitability: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Livemint

Paytm AGM 2024: Payment aggregator to focus on core business, profitability.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm, said on Thursday that the company will prioritize its core payments business and cross-sell financial services as it aims to achieve profitability in the near future.

“The past six months have taught us many lessons, giving us the opportunity to thoroughly examine our business processes, compliance, and the way we operate from the inside out. I can now confidently assure you that we have adopted a compliance-first approach, ensuring our business adheres to every regulation fully, both in letter and spirit," Sharma said at the annual general meeting 2024.

