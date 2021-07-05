Paytm to give credit of up to 1,000 to users for monthly expenses

With the launch of Postpaid Mini, the company will offer access to loans ranging from ₹250 to ₹1000, in addition to Paytm Postpaid’s instant credit of upto ₹60,000. This will help users pay for their monthly expenses, including mobile & DTH recharges, gas cylinder booking, electricity & water bills, shop on Paytm Mall and more. With this service, Paytm Postpaid is offering a period of up to 30-days for repayment of loans at 0% interest. There are no annual fees or activation charges, only a convenience fee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}