Paytm to offer ₹100 cashback to UPI users post NPCI approval for migration to PSP banks
The online payment company introduced this cashback offer following its approval from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to initiate the immediate migration of users to new Payment System Provider (PSP) bank handles in March.
Online payment and financial services Paytm announced on May 3 that it is providing a cashback of ₹100 on all UPI payments made through its payment app.
