Paytm to raise $1.1 billion from anchor investors

“There are a number of investors who want to subscribe to our entire anchor portion [...] We have money in the bank and are getting more customers and merchants at lower costs. We are positive that we will attract long term shareholders and investors who will understand that the real value in Paytm is not about quarter-on-quarter profit delivery but on the long term change it brings," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder, chairman and managing director, One97 Communications Ltd., in an interview with Mint on October 29.

