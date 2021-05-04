Paytm to set up oxygen plants across 13 cities to assist hospitals

Paytm spokesperson said , “Before economic growth, we need to think about the sustainability of our human forces, the people. While Oxygen Concentrators are good for short term support, we figured out that oxygen plants could provide our healthcare system with larger support. Hence, we decided to direct our donations to build oxygen plants at government hospitals for free. We are overwhelmed at the collective effort and support citizens of the country have shown to help pacify the ordeal caused by the pandemic’s 2nd wave. We are optimistic that with the right resources and empathy for our fellow countrymen, we will not only survive this crisis but also come out stronger."

