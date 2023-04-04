Paytm UPI Lite crosses over 4 mn users, clocks 10 mn transactions since launch2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 06:39 PM IST
- Currently, Paytm Bank is the leader in UPI payments with the highest market share in P2M (peer-to-merchant) payments as the largest acquiring bank. It has remained the top UPI beneficiary bank for 21 months in a row, along with being one of the leading remitter banks.
Fintech giant, Paytm has touched a new milestone of 4.3 million users on UPI Lite. Its Paytm Payments Bank recorded over 10 million UPI Lite transactions so far through the Paytm Super App. Paytm's UPI Lite continues to gain rapid popularity among the masses to carry out small-value transactions of up to ₹200 in a single tap.
