Paytm UPI transaction volume down 9% in April, records third consecutive month of slump, says report
Paytm saw a 9% decrease in UPI transactions in April 2024, with 1.1 billion transactions. PhonePe and Google Pay remained the top two players, with a combined share of 86.6%. Paytm's market share dropped to 8.4% after this fall, but it remains the third largest UPI player.
Leading fintech player Paytm marked a third consecutive month of decline in terms of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in April 2024, Business Standard reported.
