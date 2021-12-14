Paytm users can now download Covid vaccine certificates for international travel

Launched earlier this year, Paytm’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder helps users to check the availability of slots. It allows searching for slots based on PIN codes or districts and allows users to book slots directly using the tool. along with age and (18+ or 45+). Available in 11 languages, the platform allows users to choose between 1st and 2nd dose, and access all kinds of vaccination-related information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.

