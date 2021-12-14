Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paytm users can now download Covid vaccine certificates for international travel

Paytm users can now download Covid vaccine certificates for international travel

Passengers walk through International Airport
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Livemint

Users can download WHO-DDCC: VS compliant vaccination certificates from the COVID-19 vaccine finder on the Paytm Mini App store

Paytm on Tuesday announced the launch of international travel certificates on the Paytm app through the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App Store. With this, users can simply update their passport details to get WHO-DDCC: VS compliant vaccination certificates. 

“Travel certificates for both Covaxin and Covishield are now accepted in most of the countries across the world. However, travellers are suggested to check for country-specific COVID-19 guidelines before finalizing their itinerary," Paytm said in a statement. 

Launched earlier this year, Paytm’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder helps users to check the availability of slots. It allows searching for slots based on PIN codes or districts and allows users to book slots directly using the tool. along with age and (18+ or 45+). Available in 11 languages, the platform allows users to choose between 1st and 2nd dose, and access all kinds of vaccination-related information such as the type of vaccine available and the fee charged for it.

Till now, over 32 lakh slots have been booked through the Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Finder tool users from across 1,400 cities in India. Paytm’s COVID-19 Vaccine Finder has pushed over 100 crore vaccine availability alerts and has enabled users to download over 14 lakh certificates.

