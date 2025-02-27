Digital payments platform Paytm on Thursday announced that it had partnered with AI search engine Perplexity to bring the power of artificial intelligence to crores of Indian consumers, enabling them to ask everyday questions and explore topics in their local language among other things.

In a corporate filing to the stock exchanges on February 27, Paytm made the announcement.

“Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR codes, Soundbox, and mobile payments, has partnered with Perplexity to bring the power of AI to Crores of Indian consumers. Perplexity is the world’s first answer engine that delivers fast, clear responses with trusted sources in real time,” it said.

The financial services distributor said that it is addressing the increasing need for instant and reliable information to support informed decision-making in today’s fast-paced digital world.

The company has integrated AI-powered search in the Paytm app, enabling users to ask everyday questions, explore topics in their local language, and make informed financial decisions, it said in the press release.

Paytm added that the collaboration aligns with the company’s “broader vision of leveraging technology to drive inclusion and innovation, making AI an integral part of everyday life in India.”

“I'm very excited to work together work with Vijay (Shekhar Sharma) and Paytm. They are very forward-minded and want to bring the cutting-edge search capabilities of AI to crores of Indians without them having to pay anything,” Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts Speaking on the partnership, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the partnership will make financial services more accessible.

“AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the Power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” he said.

This innovation enhances digital literacy and reinforces Paytm’s commitment to driving technological advancements for a smarter, AI-driven India, the company noted.

Step towards an enhanced AI future Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the partnership is a step toward a future where AI will help bring better experience to everyday digital interactions.