Vijay Shekhar Sharma excited for Cybercab after Trump says Musk’s ‘car without steering wheel’ comes next year

Donald Trump announces ‘car without steering wheel’ from Elon Musk ‘comes next year’. Cybercar launch confirmed?

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published12 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared his excitement for the upcoming Tesla Cybercab on social media, after Donald Trump said Elon Musk's “car without steering wheel comes out next year”.

In the post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sharma posted a video clip of Donald Trump speaking to reporters on the White House driveway, where he endorsed and reportedly bought a Tesla Model S sedan in a show of support for billionaire friend Elon Musk.

What Did Donald Trump Say? Is Cybercab Launch Confirmed?

United States President Donald Trump during his bid to endorse Elon Musk's auto business Tesla, by buying a Model S for White House staff use, also announced the company's likely launch of a "car without steering wheels" which is “coming next year”.

He was referring to the Cybercab, which Elon Musk confirmed would start production in Texas from 2026.

First Published:12 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST
