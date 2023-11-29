Paytm wallet down? Netizens say they are unable to see balance, transfer money

Online payment platform Paytm appeared to suffer an outage on Wednesday evening with many complaining about its digital wallet. Outraged netizens said they were unable to see their account balance, add funds or make transactions.

Data shared by outage tracking platform Downdetector indicates a sharp rise in complaints around 7 pm on Wednesday. While most users faced problems with ‘funds transfers’ others also flagged issues with the Paytm website. The company meanwhile told customers that it was “aware of the technical issue persisting in Paytm app" and working to resolve it. Efforts to make payments via Paytm or Paytm pay later also proved futile. "Currently disabled due to a technical problem," the Blinkit app informed users around 8 pm on Wednesday.

“I have multiple screen shots of my Paytm wallet - all taken from different parts of the App. Some showing one balance (original + added) and some showing lower balance (original). Escalation via their App led to just looping," one user said.

An email and text message sent to Paytm remained unanswered.

Posts shared on X (nee Twitter) indicate that many users remain unable to view their account balance or add any amount to their digital wallets. Some also complained about an inability to transfer money via the portal.

“Paytm Care…why is Paytm not allowing me to check my Wallet balance? It says SORRY FOR INCONVENIENCE. PLEASE TRY AGAIN. Please check," urged one Twitter user.

“Issue with Paytm wallet. Unable to transfer amount and balance is showing as nil," lamented another.

“Facing issues while adding amount on Paytm wallet please resolve my issue," wrote a third.

Take a look at some of the other social media posts: