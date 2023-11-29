Paytm wallet down? Netizens say they are unable to see balance, transfer money
Paytm appeared to have suffered an outage on Wednesday evening with many users expressing frustration on social media. Netizens complained that they were unable to check wallet balances or make transactions.
Online payment platform Paytm appeared to suffer an outage on Wednesday evening with many complaining about its digital wallet. Outraged netizens said they were unable to see their account balance, add funds or make transactions.
“I have multiple screen shots of my Paytm wallet - all taken from different parts of the App. Some showing one balance (original + added) and some showing lower balance (original). Escalation via their App led to just looping," one user said.
An email and text message sent to Paytm remained unanswered.
Others took to social media platforms in order to flag the issue.
Posts shared on X (nee Twitter) indicate that many users remain unable to view their account balance or add any amount to their digital wallets. Some also complained about an inability to transfer money via the portal.
“Paytm Care…why is Paytm not allowing me to check my Wallet balance? It says SORRY FOR INCONVENIENCE. PLEASE TRY AGAIN. Please check," urged one Twitter user.
“Issue with Paytm wallet. Unable to transfer amount and balance is showing as nil," lamented another.
“Facing issues while adding amount on Paytm wallet please resolve my issue," wrote a third.
Take a look at some of the other social media posts:
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
