Paytm will have 1 million mini-apps before Google’s in-app commission

BENGALURU: Paytm, the Noida-based payments major, which launched its mini-apps platform this week, will add close to 1 million mini apps before Google plans to make Play Store billing mandatory for Indian developers by April 2021.

In a virtual conference on Thursday, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company will invest close to ₹10 crore for its mini-app developer ecosystem, which has been in Beta, since earlier this year.

Through its mini-app store, businesses, including small and big, can launch their progressive-web app (PWA), on the Paytm main app, and lead to discoverability of their online stores.

Sharma added that it will not charge any commission for payments made for goods and services, sold by mini-apps on Paytm.

The mini-app store will be integrated with its ‘Paytm for Business’ app, where small businesses can launch their digital avatar on the Paytm’s app store.

It added that these mini apps will be featured on Paytm’s main landing page, and will be customised based on a customer’s usability, location and preference.

“Maybe real-money gaming apps, might filtered out of the mini apps, which violates Google’s Play Store policy," said Sharma, when asked about filtration on the mini-app store.

Users will also be able to save their favourite mini-apps onto their homepage of Android device for easier usage, Paytm added. Further, the platform will be adding 20+ entry points, for these mini apps.

