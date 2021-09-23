Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to get ESOPs for first time ahead of IPO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: IPO-bound Paytm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma will get employee stock options for the first time as a reward to drive the company into a leadership position in the digital payments and financial services space, according to sources. The Esops for Shekhar comes when the company is wrapping up the final number of shares that will become part of its proposed ₹16,600 crore IPO.

"The Esops that have been allocated to employees is from 4 per cent equity holding of Sharma. This is the first time he will get Esop as a reward for taking the company to the leadership position in digital payments and financial services domain," a source aware of the development told PTI.

"The Esops that have been allocated to employees is from 4 per cent equity holding of Sharma. This is the first time he will get Esop as a reward for taking the company to the leadership position in digital payments and financial services domain," a source aware of the development told PTI.

However, it could not be ascertained if Sharma will convert the Esops into shares for monetising them. An e-mail query sent to Paytm did not elicit any reply. Paytm had last week given a final call to employees, key managerial personnel and shareholders to submit shares that they want to monetise in the upcoming issue.

