Paytm's lending business reaches annualised run-rate of 20,000 cr in April

In April, Paytm's number of loans disbursed through our platform grew 449% yoy to 2.6 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed increased by 749% yoy to ₹1,657 Cr ($221 million), an annualised run-rate of approximately ₹20,000 crore.
One 97 Communications on Sunday said Paytm starts the current financial year FY23 on a strong note. The platform's lending business witnessed an annualised run-rate of ₹20,000 crore of disbursements while device deployment crossed the 3 million mark.
In its performance updates for April 2022, One 97 showed that Paytm's number of loans disbursed through our platform grew 449% yoy to 2.6 million loans, while the value of loans disbursed increased by 749% yoy to ₹1,657 Cr ($221 million), an annualised run-rate of approximately ₹20,000 crore.
"We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular," One 97 said.
In April, Paytm continued to maintain its stronghold in the offline payments business with the deployment of 3.2 million devices in stores, with an average rate of 300,000 deployments per month. Paytm expects this growth to contribute to a rise in the number of merchants eligible for loans.
Diverse range of offerings on the Paytm Super App has led to a consistent growth in user engagement, with the monthly transacting users (MTU) coming at 73.5 million in April this year, registering a growth of 44% yoy.
Further, in April, the total merchant GMV processed through Paytm jumped by a whopping 102% yoy during April 2022 aggregating to approximately ₹0.95 Lakh Cr ($12.7 billion).
Last week, on Friday, Paytm shares closed at ₹543.30 apiece up by 5.4% on BSE.