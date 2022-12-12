Paytm's loan disbursals rise 374% yoy in first two months of Q3

Further, Paytm stated that they continued to strengthen their leadership in offline payments, with more than 5.5 million merchants now paying a subscription for payment devices. In the two months that ended November 2021, Paytm's devices stood at 1.6 million, that being said, the company added more than 3.9 million devices in 12 months till November 2022. In Q2FY23, the company's total devices deployed stood at 4.8 million merchants made payments on their devices.