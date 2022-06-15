Paytm's loan disbursals shoot up 471% in first two months of FY23

In value terms, during April - May period, loans disbursed were to the tune of ₹3,576 crore registering a massive increase of 829% yoy.
Paytm's lending business continued its rapid growth momentum in the first two months of fiscal FY23. The payment gateways major disbursed loans of 5.5 million in the April - May 2022 period - rising by a whopping 471% year-on-year.
In its regulatory filing, Paytm said, "Our lending business (in partnership with blue-chip lenders) continues to grow at a rapid pace and brings us an attractive profit pool."
In value terms, during April - May period, loans disbursed were to the tune of ₹3,576 crore registering a massive increase of 829% yoy.
The company's lending business was at an annualised run rate of over ₹23,000 crore (approximately $3 billion).
"We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular," Paytm said.
Its merchant payment volumes also recorded robust growth by more than doubling in April - May to ₹1.96 lakh crore up by 105% from ₹96,000 crore in the same period a year ago.
Furthermore, in its statement, the company stated that Paytm Super App with its comprehensive offerings is the one-stop destination for the diverse payments needs of millions of users in India. This has also led to new milestones achieved in user engagement, with the average monthly transacting users (MTU) for the two months ending May 2022 at 74.3 million, registering a growth of 48% Y-o-Y.
In offline payments, Paytm continues its leadership with the deployment of 3.4 million devices at merchant stores across the country. Paytm said, "The strong adoption of devices also has a correlation with the rise in merchants eligible for loans from our platform."
Following the operating performance update, the street cheered with buying sentiment in Paytm shares.
On BSE, Paytm shares ended at ₹616.45 apiece up by 1.66% on Wednesday.