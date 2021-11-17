Paytm’s mega IPO is priced for perfection

Paytm has borrowed the playbook of its Chinese investors. Payments are fundamentally just a way to grow its user base. The company is actually banking on selling high-margin financial services to its 337 million customers. Paytm disbursed 1.4 million loans for the quarter ending in June, compared with 23,000 a year earlier. Bernstein expects financial services will be 19% of its revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2027, up from 5% currently. Paytm has also leapt aboard the latest trend in payments with its own buy-now, pay-later service. Fintech companies from PayPal to Square are all jumping into the space.