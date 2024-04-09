Paytm's share in UPI market declines to 9% in March, lowest in last 4 years: NPCI data
In February, Paytm saw its UPI market share decline to 11%, down from 11.8% in January, prior to the onset of the payments bank crisis.
One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), the parent company of the Paytm app, witnessed a decline in its unified payments interface (UPI) market share, dropping to nine percent in March, according to data available on NPCI, as quoted by Moneycontrol.
