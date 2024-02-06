Paytm's Sharma knocks doors at Mint Road, North Block
Sitharaman met Sharma out of courtesy for the industry, and made it clear that it was a regulatory issue, which the government can’t help the company with, according to a person aware of the goings-on.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits starting March due to serious regulatory violations, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint.