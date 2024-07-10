Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma cheers Deepinder Goyal as camaraderie adds fizz to Zomato’s 16th anniversary ad

  • Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato's celebratory ad to mark its 16th anniversary was shared by Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma as an act of camaraderie. The online food delivery platform is offering a.

First Published10 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal
Zomato founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's 16th anniversary is getting a lot of buzz as Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared the celebratory ad released by the online food delivery platform's CEO Deepinder Goyal, in an act of camaraderie. 

While Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, the “Company Pramukh,” expressed gratitude to everyone who has been part of Zomato's journey, Sharma posted on X: "On the 16th birthday of Zomato, heartiest congratulations to the chief Mr. Deepinder ji and all the members of his executive! 👏🏼👏🏼 May God grant us such praiseworthy advertisements always 🤗"

As a token of gratitude for its users, Zomato also offered an exclusive Zomato Gold membership at a special price of 30, for six months. The offer is valid only for today, making it a perfect time for users to avail themselves of the benefits and be part of the celebration, the company said.

Key team members honoured

Acknowledging the pivotal roles in Zomato's success, the advertisement features prominent members of the executive team including:

Akriti, Upp-Pramukh

Akshant, Vittiye Vibhaag

Rakesh, Bhojan Vitran Mukhya

Vipin, Office Suraksha Adhikari

The food delivery market in India has been gaining prominence over the last few years, especially since COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown that forced people to stay home. According to Statista, the online food delivery market in India is projected to hit  revenues of $43.78 billion in 2024, while in the US, the market is expected to hit $353.30 billion this year.

Interestingly, Indian food delivery platform Zomato has outperformed the US-based DoorDash. According to brokerage firm Elara Securities, DoorDash reported a 27% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth to $2.3 billion in Q4CY23. In comparison, Zomato's food delivery adjusted revenue grew by 29.4% YoY to 20.3 billion in the same period, surpassing DoorDash.

 

