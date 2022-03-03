Mumbai: PayU on Thursday said it has collaborated with Vtex, one of the largest global digital commerce platforms, to offer multiple payment solutions to Vtex merchants.

The integration by Vtex to support their merchants in India will provide businesses seamless access to PayU’s payment solutions, it said. The integration, the company said, aims to simplify payment methods for the merchants using Vtex platform. PayU platform will be available for Vtex's merchants when they are doing business in India.

Mohit Gopal, senior vice-president, PayU India said, “In addition to providing Vtex merchants with payment solutions specific to the Indian market we are excited to provide them offers engine option. Increasing affordability for retail consumers is a key focus at PayU and with the offers engine option, merchants can increase sales, bring in new customers, and increase ticket size."

“Our strategic alliance with PayU will enable us to better position our e-commerce solution to merchants in India. Enabling a pre-integrated payment solution, out of the box and ready to be used, will enable faster time to revenue for clients using Vtex’s e-commerce platform, access to all the different payment methods and allow access to the high-quality service provided by PayU India," says Pablo Che León, head of customer success for Vtex in Asia.

