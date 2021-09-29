MUMBAI : PayU Finance, the non-bank financial company (NBFC) unit of PayU , has elevated Piyush Gupta as the company’s new chief data scientist, it said on Wednesday, adding that this move strengthens its leadership team.

Gupta’s extensive knowledge and expertise will drive PayU Finance closer to its ambition of becoming a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve diverse financial needs of customers with data science and technology innovations at the forefront, it said.

In his new role as the chief data scientist, he will lead the data science and artificial intelligence teams for PayU Finance to drive financial inclusion for the under-served and under-banked customers.

His new responsibilities include creating and executing the overall data strategy for PayU Finance, leading the growth of the consumer business through innovation in machine learning and AI, and enabling the democratization of the data and models. He will also focus on building ethical AI algorithms to build consumer insights and avoid data-biases, especially in credit models, it said.

Prashanth Ranganathan, chief executive, PayU Finance said, Gupta has led the transformation of the credit business in the past year by bringing its products to more than 60 million pre-approved customers through innovative use of data and AI models.

“As we move towards becoming a full-stack digital financial services platform for consumers, ML and AI will be at the forefront of innovation. I am confident that he will play an instrumental role in streamlining PayU Finance’s data strategy to achieve our mission," said Ranganathan.

Gupta is a seasoned data science leader with over a decade of experience in the industry and his previous experiences include a variety of senior positions at Citibank, PaySense, and Mu-Sigma.

