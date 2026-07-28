PayU gears up for the next payments battle with UPI credit, Mindgate

Bengaluru: Prosus-owned fintech firm PayU is preparing to broaden its consumer-credit business beyond checkout financing by exploring credit lines on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), including a potential partnership with a bank to offer RuPay credit cards, according to Anirban Mukherjee, the company's chief executive officer. The assessment, however, remains at an early stage.
PayU would prefer to participate directly if its non-banking financial company (NBFC) is allowed to offer the product. Under current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, only scheduled commercial banks and select small finance banks—not NBFCs—can originate pre-sanctioned credit lines on the UPI network.
“The RBI is considering, selectively, whether larger NBFCs can participate in credit lines on UPI. If that happens, PayU would be happy to participate. It is a powerful product. A customer could receive, for example, a ₹50,000 credit line and repay it over six months while using it at multiple merchants,” Mukherjee said.