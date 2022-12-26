PayU layoffs 6% of its workforce; 150 employees lose jobs: Report

Earlier, this month, Prosus-owned PayU appointed Arvind Agarwal as its new Chief Financial Officer. Agarwal joined PayU after a successful stint at Nykaa. Before joining Nykaa in 2020, Arvind worked as Financial Planning & Analysis Leader and Business Controller at Amazon for 3 years. In 2012 he joined Vodafone India where he spent more than 5 years as CFO and Financial Controller.