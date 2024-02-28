PayU Payments appoints former HDFC chief Renu Sud Karnad as new Chairperson
Leading the new appointees is Renu Sud Karnad, the former Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), who will serve as the Chairperson of the board, the report added.
Prosus-owned payments giant PayU Payments has significantly bolstered its board of directors, appointing five new members in a strategic move that expanded the board's strength to seven on February 29, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This diverse group brings a wealth of experience in finance, law, and business leadership, aiming to provide valuable guidance and support to PayU as it navigates the ever-evolving payments landscape in India.