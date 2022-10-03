PayU terminates $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 01:32 PM IST
- The deal had received approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month
Listen to this article
Prosus NV has canceled a $4.7 billion deal to buy Indian payments firm BillDesk after conditions on the deal were not met. The deal had received approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month, though the company said that ‘certain conditions precedent’ were not met by the deadline at the end of last month.