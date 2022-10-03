PayU terminates $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk

The proposed acquisition would have seen PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, become one of the leading online payment providers globally by total payment volume (TPV). The deal was aiming to create a digital payments giant with a total volume of $147 billion and betting on a surge in the industry in India. It would have been the company’s biggest acquisition to date. Naspers, through its subsidiary Prosus, has claimed to have invested close to $6 billion in Indian technology companies since 2005.