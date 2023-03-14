Paywalled ads better for brand recall: Report1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Despite 600 million Indian consumers spending half their digital time on the open internet, marketers still allocate 5.5 times more of their advertising budget to paywalled content, according to a report by The Trade Desk and Kantar.
