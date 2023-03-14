Paywalled ads better for brand recall: Report

According to the report, consumers accessing walled gardens are 33% more likely to engage with ads on premium OTT and CTV platforms than open platforms like YouTube. This group is also 22% more likely to recall ads on closed platforms. The report projects India’s OTT/CTV market to grow from $3.76 billion in 2023 to $5.51 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1%. A walled garden is when a user signs up or logs in to an app to view content. This includes closed services of Google, Facebook and Youtube.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}