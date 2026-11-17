NEW DELHI : P.B. Balaji made his name driving debt reduction at Tata Motors Ltd before its demerger. A year into his role as chief executive of British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), debt is back.
NEW DELHI : P.B. Balaji made his name driving debt reduction at Tata Motors Ltd before its demerger. A year into his role as chief executive of British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), debt is back.
In 2025, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran held up Tata Motors’ turnaround, from ₹62,000 crore of debt in 2017 to a net cash position, as an example of what the conglomerate could achieve. Much of it happened under Balaji, the automaker’s chief financial officer for nearly eight years.
In 2025, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran held up Tata Motors’ turnaround, from ₹62,000 crore of debt in 2017 to a net cash position, as an example of what the conglomerate could achieve. Much of it happened under Balaji, the automaker’s chief financial officer for nearly eight years.
The tables have turned. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is back in debt, burning cash, and facing mounting pressure on profitability, largely due to its British subsidiary.
Balaji completes his first year as JLR’s CEO on Tuesday. He has tightened financial controls, restructured the leadership team and launched an aggressive cost-cutting programme, but the business is yet to arrest its decline.
Investors have taken note. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares fell as much as 9% on Monday after JLR cut its full-year earnings guidance on Friday, having already set a target in June that fell well short of its near-term goal.
A JLR spokesperson said Balaji outlined the strategy focused on growth and resilience in June. “We are targeting medium-term double-digit revenue growth by leveraging our House of Brands, providing greater propulsion choice and increasing our focus on North America, where we see significant growth potential,” the spokesperson said.
“With three new luxury electric vehicles recently unveiled and two more launching next year, alongside approximately £1.7 billion of targeted savings over two years through our Enterprise Missions to reduce breakeven point to 300,000 units, we are focused on returning to double-digit Ebitda margins and positive cash flow from FY28,” the spokesperson added.
Sudoku management
A person familiar with the company’s workings compared Balaji’s management style to a Sudoku puzzle. It uses a “line and column” approach, where every part of the organization must explain its financial results.
“Control the purse and squeeze the money” has become JLR’s underlying philosophy under Balaji, the executive said on condition of anonymity. For executives at the luxury car maker, international travel is on hold unless essential; vendors are being pressed for discounts, and employee costs are being cut.
Balaji believes most management problems ultimately come down to financial health, the person added.
That reflects his background. The 57-year-old IIT-Madras and IIM-Calcutta alumnus began his career at Unilever Plc in 1995, holding finance and supply-chain roles across several countries. He was CFO of Hindustan Unilever Ltd before joining Tata Motors as group CFO in November 2017. In November 2025, he became the first Indian to lead JLR.
The question is whether controlling costs alone can save a luxury carmaker struggling with low demand, product quality issues, and intensifying competition.
“JLR was facing challenges when Balaji took over. The continuously declining trajectory has not been arrested. A year later, one can say cold has become pneumonia for the brand,” the executive said.
Finances
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ consolidated net debt rose to ₹50,800 crore at the end of September, from ₹30,700 crore at the end of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), largely driven by JLR. The British carmaker accounted for ₹53,000 crore of net debt, while TML Holdings had another ₹6,000 crore. These were partly offset by ₹7,900 crore in net cash at the domestic passenger vehicle business and ₹300 crore at other entities.
Operations gave little hope. JLR’s revenue for the September quarter rose 20.3% to £5.9 billion, partly because the year-ago quarter was affected by a cyberattack that stopped production. But its adjusted profit margin fell to 1.1% from 2.8% in the June quarter. It reported a net loss of £451 million, compared to £559 million a year ago, hurt by £530 million in special restructuring costs.
JLR’s forecast has also dropped. Its FY27 profit margin prediction has fallen from about 4% earlier this year to 2-3%, far below its short-term goal of 10%. It also lowered its revenue forecast to £25 billion from £26 billion.
Cash has been even harder to achieve. JLR had earlier said it aimed to break even on cash in FY27. It now expects to spend about £1.25 billion more than it earns this year, following £540 million in spending in the September quarter alone.
Balaji’s tenure also saw a major US recall of more than 170,000 vehicles over a defect that could cause a complete loss of drive power, adding to concerns about customer confidence.
Cuts, and their limits
JLR has responded with a £1.7 billion cost-saving plan over two years, focusing on material costs, warranty expenses, and fixed costs. It is also reducing staff and controlling purchases to lower its break-even volume to about 300,000 vehicles over the next two years.
However, that may not be enough. “In luxury automotive, efficiency protects margins, but desirability creates them. Customers pay a premium for a Range Rover or Defender because they want the product, not because JLR has a lean cost structure,” said Vinay Piparsania, founder of MillenStrat Advisory and Research and a former Ford India executive.
JLR needs to protect its flagship products, rebuild competitiveness in markets where it is losing ground, and make its Jaguar reinvention and its electric vehicle and software offerings compelling, Piparsania said.
“JLR doesn’t just need to become leaner. It needs to become more desirable, more competitive and better executed. Cost discipline can steady the ship; only products and brands that customers truly desire can restore sustainable growth and margins.”
The challenges go beyond JLR’s own costs. In a 15 November note, Elara Capital pointed out weak global demand and growing competition from Chinese brands in the luxury market.
A new top team
Balaji has also tried to simplify decision-making, creating an executive committee in April that gives the leadership team more freedom to operate. Senior leaders who left include chief creative officer Gerry McGovern and chief strategy officer Swarna Ramanathan. He has hired Balaje Rajan as group chief strategy officer and Naveen Krishna as chief information and digital officer.
JLR is counting on new launches and savings to repair its finances, targeting double-digit Ebitda and positive free cash flow in FY28. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
But he must now translate tighter financial controls into a sustained turnaround at JLR. As the person familiar with the company put it: “The troika of Balaji, Rajan and Naveen Krishna, who are believed to be running the company, are up for the challenge of their lives.”