PB Balaji's reign at JLR begins with twin crises
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 04 Dec 2025, 05:55 am IST
Summary
Balaji's tenure as Jaguar Land Rover's new chief executive began on a turbulent note, marked by the abrupt sacking of chief creative officer Gerry McGovern and severe financial fallout from a recent cyberattack.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The tenure of Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) new chief executive P.B. Balaji, has begun with twin crises of dealing with the exit of chief creative officer Gerry McGovern and the loss of business due to the halt in production in September and October owing to the cyberattack.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story