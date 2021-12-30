OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  PB Fintech approves investing up to 799 cr in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers
Listen to this article

PB Fintech board has approved further investment of an amount not exceeding 700 crore in one or more tranches in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the company said today.

Further, the board has also approved investment of an amount not exceeding 299 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.

On Thursday, PB Fintech shares were 3.29% lower to close at 929.80 apiece on NSE.

MINT PREMIUM See All

PB Fintech said the present investments allows both the companies to strengthen the financial health and meet general operating expenses, while enhancing brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout