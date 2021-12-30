1 min read.Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 07:48 PM ISTLivemint
Further, PB Fintech board has also approved investment of an amount not exceeding ₹299 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.
Listen to this article
PB Fintech board has approved further investment of an amount not exceeding ₹700 crore in one or more tranches in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the company said today.
Further, the board has also approved investment of an amount not exceeding ₹299 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.
PB Fintech said the present investments allows both the companies to strengthen the financial health and meet general operating expenses, while enhancing brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!