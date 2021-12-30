PB Fintech approves investing up to 799 cr in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PB Fintech board has approved further investment of an amount not exceeding ₹700 crore in one or more tranches in Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the company said today.

Further, the board has also approved investment of an amount not exceeding ₹299 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.

Further, the board has also approved investment of an amount not exceeding ₹299 crore in Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.

PB Fintech said the present investments allows both the companies to strengthen the financial health and meet general operating expenses, while enhancing brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives.