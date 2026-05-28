Policybazaar co-founders look to offload shares worth ₹654 crore in block deal

The co-founders of PB Fintech Ltd are looking to sell shares worth as much as ₹654 crore (around $68 million) through a secondary market transaction on Friday, according to the terms of the deal, seen by Mint. PB Fintech operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar.
Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are offering up to 3.8 million shares, representing about 0.8% of the company’s total outstanding stock. Both are classified as public shareholders in the company, according to the latest exchange disclosures.
The indicative floor price for the sale is set at ₹1,720 per share, representing a 3.6% discount to the stock’s closing price of ₹1,784.80 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Kotak Securities Ltd is the sole bookrunner and broker for the transaction.