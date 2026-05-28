Policybazaar co-founders look to offload shares worth ₹654 crore in block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read28 May 2026, 09:43 PM IST
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The transaction involves up to 3.8 million shares, or around 0.8% of PB Fintech’s outstanding equity.
Summary
The secondary sale, planned for Friday, follows a blockbuster quarter for PB Fintech and marks the latest in a series of stake dilutions by its founders since the company's 2021 listing.

The co-founders of PB Fintech Ltd are looking to sell shares worth as much as 654 crore (around $68 million) through a secondary market transaction on Friday, according to the terms of the deal, seen by Mint. PB Fintech operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar.

Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are offering up to 3.8 million shares, representing about 0.8% of the company’s total outstanding stock. Both are classified as public shareholders in the company, according to the latest exchange disclosures.

The indicative floor price for the sale is set at 1,720 per share, representing a 3.6% discount to the stock’s closing price of 1,784.80 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Kotak Securities Ltd is the sole bookrunner and broker for the transaction.

Also Read | Early investors look to sell Paytm shares worth $110 million via block deal

If it goes through, Friday's sale will follow Tencent's exit from the firm earlier this month. The Chinese tech major sold its entire 1.05% stake in PB Fintech via a 805 crore block deal on 9 May.

Earnings surge

The proposed share sale follows the release of the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (FY26). The company capped the fiscal year with a surge in earnings, fueled by an expansion in its core insurance marketplace, a steady stream of recurring renewal income, and sustained traction in retail lending.

Consolidated net income was 261 crore for the three months to 31 March, a 54% jump from the same period a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% year-on-year to 2,061 crore for the quarter, anchored by a sharp increase in its insurance distribution vertical. Total insurance premiums collected via the platform during the March quarter rose 46% year-on-year to 9,217 crore.

Previous sales

This isn’t the first time Dahiya and Bansal are looking to sell their shares in the company they founded.

  • In June 2025, they sold a combined 1.09% stake in the entity, or 5.05 million shares, through open-market transactions that generated 920 crore.
  • Following those, Dahiya’s and Bansal's stakes fell to 3.57% and 1.04%, respectively. In May 2024, they sold a 1.8% stake in the company for 1,109 crore.

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  • Dahiya also offloaded about 3.8 million shares in June 2022 for 230 crore, while Bansal sold more than 2.8 million shares in February 2022 for 236 crore.
  • PB Fintech’s initial public offering in November 2021 raised 5,710 crore, during which the co-founders and other existing shareholders reduced their stakes in the company.

Bulk deals at multi-year high

Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.

A total of 1.1 trillion has changed hands in open-market trades this year (as of 15 April), up 25% from 86,810 crore over the same period a year ago. Secondary market sales have continued to keep bookbuilders busy in May: Lenskart Solutions investors sold around 70 million shares at a 3-4% discount in a deal worth over 5,300 crore on 8 May. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd saw a 7,486 crore secondary sale on 4 May, followed by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd's 5,326 crore offering soon after, and One97 Communications Ltd's 964 crore sale on 22 May.

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About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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