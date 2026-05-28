Policybazaar co-founders look to offload shares worth ₹654 crore in block deal

The co-founders of PB Fintech Ltd are looking to sell shares worth as much as ₹654 crore (around $68 million) through a secondary market transaction on Friday, according to the terms of the deal, seen by Mint. PB Fintech operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar.
The co-founders of PB Fintech Ltd are looking to sell shares worth as much as ₹654 crore (around $68 million) through a secondary market transaction on Friday, according to the terms of the deal, seen by Mint. PB Fintech operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar.
Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are offering up to 3.8 million shares, representing about 0.8% of the company’s total outstanding stock. Both are classified as public shareholders in the company, according to the latest exchange disclosures.
Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are offering up to 3.8 million shares, representing about 0.8% of the company’s total outstanding stock. Both are classified as public shareholders in the company, according to the latest exchange disclosures.
The indicative floor price for the sale is set at ₹1,720 per share, representing a 3.6% discount to the stock’s closing price of ₹1,784.80 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Kotak Securities Ltd is the sole bookrunner and broker for the transaction.
If it goes through, Friday's sale will follow Tencent's exit from the firm earlier this month. The Chinese tech major sold its entire 1.05% stake in PB Fintech via a ₹805 crore block deal on 9 May.
Earnings surge
The proposed share sale follows the release of the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (FY26). The company capped the fiscal year with a surge in earnings, fueled by an expansion in its core insurance marketplace, a steady stream of recurring renewal income, and sustained traction in retail lending.
Consolidated net income was ₹261 crore for the three months to 31 March, a 54% jump from the same period a year earlier. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 37% year-on-year to ₹2,061 crore for the quarter, anchored by a sharp increase in its insurance distribution vertical. Total insurance premiums collected via the platform during the March quarter rose 46% year-on-year to ₹9,217 crore.
Previous sales
This isn’t the first time Dahiya and Bansal are looking to sell their shares in the company they founded.
- In June 2025, they sold a combined 1.09% stake in the entity, or 5.05 million shares, through open-market transactions that generated ₹920 crore.
- Following those, Dahiya’s and Bansal's stakes fell to 3.57% and 1.04%, respectively. In May 2024, they sold a 1.8% stake in the company for ₹1,109 crore.
- Dahiya also offloaded about 3.8 million shares in June 2022 for ₹230 crore, while Bansal sold more than 2.8 million shares in February 2022 for ₹236 crore.
- PB Fintech’s initial public offering in November 2021 raised ₹5,710 crore, during which the co-founders and other existing shareholders reduced their stakes in the company.
Bulk deals at multi-year high
Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.
A total of ₹1.1 trillion has changed hands in open-market trades this year (as of 15 April), up 25% from ₹86,810 crore over the same period a year ago. Secondary market sales have continued to keep bookbuilders busy in May: Lenskart Solutions investors sold around 70 million shares at a 3-4% discount in a deal worth over ₹5,300 crore on 8 May. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd saw a ₹7,486 crore secondary sale on 4 May, followed by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd's ₹5,326 crore offering soon after, and One97 Communications Ltd's ₹964 crore sale on 22 May.