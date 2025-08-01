As profits soar, PB Fintech takes a second bite at mutual funds

“That did quite well, but there was conflict between management, because of which that group left and set up a separate business. I am a small investor in the company," Yashish Dahiya, chairman and group CEO of PB Fintech, said during the Q1 analyst call on 1 August. Dahiya has a less than 3% stake in Zfunds, which had about ₹1,000 crore in AUM when it was part of PB Fintech.