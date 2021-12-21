PB Fintech subsidiary Docprime launches integrated health locker for users

“Docprime Health Locker received the ABDM Sandbox approval and went live on 6 August, becoming India's 1st ABDM integrated Health Locker. The health locker, a completely free offering for users, is a gateway for users to connect with the digital health ecosystem by empowering them with a digital and self-consented health data management system at the click of a button," PB Fintech said in a press release.

With the Docprime health locker, users can create digital Health IDs for themselves and their family members, activate their ABDM integrated health locker where they can securely upload, store and manage all their health records electronically as well as share them with their doctors, with the user’s consent. It also enables users to fetch and store their CoWin vaccination certificates, it added.

ABDM was launched by the government in August 2020 to develop an integrated digital health infrastructure in the country, with digital health IDs for all citizens, standardized health facility and health professionals registries, a federated personal health record system for sharing health data within the ecosystem, and health lockers to store the user's health records. Subsequently, a sandbox was created for healthcare players to test and integrate with ABDM. While initially only restricted to select UTs, it was nationally rolled out on 27 August 2021.

Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech said “We feel that similar to how UPI and Aadhaar revolutionized payments and fintech in India, the creation of this robust public digital infrastructure by ABDM will fundamentally transform how healthcare is delivered in India"

