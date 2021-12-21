PB Fintech subsidiary Docprime launches integrated health locker for users

ABDM was launched by the government in August 2020 to develop an integrated digital health infrastructure in the country, with digital health IDs for all citizens, standardized health facility and health professionals registries, a federated personal health record system for sharing health data within the ecosystem, and health lockers to store the user's health records. Subsequently, a sandbox was created for healthcare players to test and integrate with ABDM. While initially only restricted to select UTs, it was nationally rolled out on 27 August 2021.