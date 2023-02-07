PC Jeweller receives loan recall notices from four more banks
- The company is already engaged in a legal battle with consortium lender State Bank of India
PC Jeweller on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges that it has received loan recall notices from four lenders – IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank. These banks are part of the consortium lending to the Delhi-based company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×