PE firm Advent International sells 6.06% in CG Consumer for 1,492 crore

Mumbai: PE firm Advent International Corp’s Amalfiaco sold 6.06% in CG Consumer Electricals for ₹1,492 crore in an open market transaction on Tuesday.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Amalfiaco Ltd sold 38 million shares or 6.06% of CG Consumer for ₹392.45 apiece aggregating to ₹1492 crore.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Amalfiaco Ltd held 11.42% in the firm.

In November, Amalfiaco and MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 8.77% in CG Consumer for ₹1631 crore.

Societe Generale bought 0.62% stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd for ₹153 crore.

Since the beginning of the fiscal, CG Consumer shares have gained 95% against a rise of 74% in the benchmark index Sensex.

Shares of CG Consumer Electrical closed at ₹406.65 on the BSE on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the stock was up 0.3% at ₹407.80. Sensex was at 51,289, down 40 points.

CG Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a 6.1% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹151.09 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 against ₹160.97 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.8% to ₹1,348.17 crore during the quarter over ₹1,071.29 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

