PE firm Advent International sells 6.06% in CG Consumer for 1,492 crore

CG Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a 6.1% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹151.09 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 against ₹160.97 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.8% to ₹1,348.17 crore during the quarter over ₹1,071.29 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.