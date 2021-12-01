PE firm Advent merges Dixcy and Gokaldas to create Modenik Lifestyle

​Sethi said the company will invest in doubling down on direct reach of the brands, spreading to more towns and cities. "Going forward, in the next two and a half years, we are planning to double our direct coverage. Go up from 60,000 stores to about 100,000 stores (directly). We are planning to cover 2,00,000 plus towns directly and then let the balance flow through the wholesale trade," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}