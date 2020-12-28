PE firm Apax to acquire 3i Infotech’s software products business for Rs1,000 cr

Mumbai: IT services company 3i Infotech on Monday said that its board has approved the slump sale of its global software products business to private equity firm Apax Partners for a sum of Rs1,000 crore.

The software products business will be acquired by a newly formed company named Azentio Software, wholly owned by Apax. The transaction, subject to shareholder approval and relevant regulatory approvals, is expected to close in early 2021, the company said.

Following the transaction, 3i Infotech will continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives in the IT services business, supported by a stronger balance sheet, the statement said.

“The transaction will revitalise growth and accelerate value creation for all stakeholders of 3i Infotech, including customers, employees and shareholders. The newly formed Azentio Software will be supported by Apax Funds, with increased investments in R&D and sales and marketing. Azentio Software will focus on investing in its current product portfolio, launching new products and providing best in class service levels to all customers," it said.

The sale of the business will help 3i Infotech to facilitate repayment of all existing debt exposure of the company; scale up other existing business segments including providing IT services to customers across sectors and geographies; and strengthen its balance sheet.

The business generated a revenue of Rs442.98 crore for year ending 31 March, which constitutes 38.81% of 3i’s consolidated revenue. Net worth of product division was Rs323.03 crore as on 31 March 2020.

“Increasing technology spend on core software systems across the BFSI industry and ERP space is driving rapid growth in the enterprise software market in the region. The newly formed company, Azentio, has a strong portfolio of feature rich products that run the core operations for customers. We are excited to unlock Azentio’s potential and help transform the business into a true regional leader in the software space," said Shashank Singh, partner and head of India office at Apax Partners.

Apax will use Azentio as a platform to do M&A across the BFSI software space.

“ERP, core Banking and Insurance software are key areas of focus for the Apax Funds, with numerous successful investments to date," said Umang Kajaria, partner at Apax.

The announcement was made after market hours. On Monday, shares of 3i Infotech closed trading at Rs5.63 apiece, up 2.74% on the BSE, giving the company a market capitalization of Rs910 crore, which is less than the agreed sale price of the software products business.

