PE firm I Squared Capital invests $100 mn in Gram Power for a controlling stake
- According to Yashraj Khaitan, co-founder and CEO of Gram Power, this is I Squared Capital’s first investment in the smart metering space in India while it has, so far, invested about $1.7 billion in India’s infrastructure assets including the renewable energy space
Global private equity firm I Squared Capital on Tuesday announced that it has invested $100 million ( ₹826.55 crore) in smart metering firm Gram Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, picking a controlling stake in the Jaipur-based firm.
