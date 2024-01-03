PE firm InvAscent keen to list five portfolio companies
Private equity firm InvAscent plans to list five portfolio companies in the health and pharmaceutical sectors over the next 24–36 months, providing exit opportunities for the investor.
Mumbai: Private equity firm InvAscent is preparing to list five portfolio companies across health and pharmaceuticals segments over the next 24–36 months, as the firms achieve scale, chairman and managing director Hari Buggana said in an interview.
