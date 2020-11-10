PE firms Advent International, Temasek sell 8.77% in CG Consumer for 1,631 cr

CG Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a 27.77% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹141.68 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 against ₹110.88 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.77% to ₹1,213.19 crore during the quarter over ₹1,075.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.