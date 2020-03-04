Mumbai: Private equity (PE) and venture capital investments are expected to continue flowing into India despite a slowing economy and global turmoil caused by the spread of the Covid-19 virus, as investors remain confident about the long-term potential of the Indian economy.

While near-term challenges might slow the pace of investments, investors are expected to continue taking a long-term view on India, where they have pumped in a record $36.96 billion across 861 deals in 2019.

“The short-term outlook for the economy is clearly challenging. However, the fundamental drivers—infrastructure-led spending, basic demand from a large consumer base and headroom for growth—should continue to propel the economy in the long run," said Vivek Gupta, partner and head, M&A and PE tax at KPMG in India.

Investors across categories will meet in Mumbai at the 2nd edition of Mint India Investment Summit 2020 on 4 and 5 March to discuss the challenges, their impact and what India needs to do to emerge as a stronger economy. “India’s ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy, basis its young population driving its growth story, has strong fundamentals and logic, notwithstanding the current slowdown," said Rohit Berry, partner and head of deal advisory at KPMG.

The summit looks to engage with industry experts across PE, venture capital, legal experts and policymakers to figure out how private capital is eyeing the opportunity that the long-term growth prospects of the country provide and what steps can be taken to smoothen the road to achieve faster growth with the aid of global private capital.

Some of the world’s largest PE investors, including Brookfield Asset Management, Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic and Advent International, will share their India investment plans at the summit.

The Mint summit will be attended by Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

The summit will celebrate India’s top deals and dealmakers with the Mint India Investment Awards in the categories of PE, venture capital, and mergers and acquisitions.

Mint will also recognize the efforts of an individual, who has worked relentlessly to improve India’s global perception and has built a large organization with support from global institutions, in the form of the “Dealmaker Hall of Fame" award.

Share Via